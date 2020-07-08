  1. Home
Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Hina Khan is all hearts as Anurag & Prerna’s love story is set for interesting twist

As Ekta Kapoor shares the new promo of Kasuatii Zindagii Kay, Hina Khan can’t stop sharing her excitement about the same.
After a lockdown of almost three months, the entertainment industry is getting back on track and several shows are coming back with new episodes. Amid this, Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay, starring Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandez in the lead as Anurag and Prerna respectively, is also gearing up with new episodes which will be aired next week. In fact, the makers have also shared a promo of the show giving a glimpse of a new twist in Anurag and Prerna’s love story.

As per the promo, Anurag and Prerna’s love story will have a new entry and this time a little girl is likely to reunite the two. Yes! you read it right. This little girl, who might be Anurag and Prerna’s daughter will be seen bringing an interesting twist in this popular family drama. And looks like not just the audience even celebrities are eagerly waiting for this new turn in Anurag and Prerna’s story. Hina Khan, who was seen playing the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is all hearts for this new promo and is looking forward to the new episodes.

Take a look at the new promo of Kasautii Zindagii Kay:

Meanwhile, the show is all set to witness another major addition in the cast as Karan Patel is set to enter the show as Mr Rishabh Bajaj. To note, he will be replacing Karan Singh Grover in the show and the fans can’t keep calm to watch in a new role on the small screen.

