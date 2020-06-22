Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Karan Kundra was almost finalized for playing Mr. Bajaj's role in Ekta Kapoor's show

According to reports, Karan Kundra was finalized by the makers to play Mr. Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. However, things did not work out as planned.

The television industry is slowly getting back to normalcy with plans being already made by makers to resume the shoots and production processes of television shows. However, as it has been already reported earlier, many TV shows will be going off-air because of the inevitable lockdown imposed owing to the COVID-19 crisis as per the decision of their respective producers. Not only that but the audience will also witness a massive change in the star cast of some of the daily soaps.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay which is currently one of the most popular daily soaps has been making a lot of headlines of late due to a shocking reason. Karan Singh Grover who plays Mr. Bajaj has quit the show. Yes, you heard it right. If media reports are to be believed, the names of Hiten Tejwani, , and Gaurav Chopra are being considered for the role now. The three of them have been reportedly approached for the same.

Now, as per the report of an entertainment portal, Karan Kundra’s name was also considered for Mr. Bajaj’s role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. According to the same report, the actor was almost finalized for the pivotal role in the show but he could not come overboard as the deal could not be materialized. Talking about the show, it features Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan in the lead roles and has been helmed by Ekta Kapoor. It is a reboot version of the 2001 show of the same name.

Credits :Tellychakkar

