Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Karan Patel finalised to play Mr Bajaj; OPENS UP on comparisons with Karan Singh Grover

The search for new Mr. Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay after Karan Singh Grover's exit is finally over as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Karan Patel has been finalised to play the iconic role. Read on to know more.

For the past few days, there's one question in every Kasautii Zindagii Kay fans' mind, 'Who will be the new Mr. Bajaj?' Yes, after Karan Singh Grover's exit from the daily soap drama, the hunt for the Karan's replacement had been going on in full zeal. Many actors' names popped up in the race to play the iconic character including Gaurav Chopra, Sharad Kelkar, and . However, there's some good news for all KZK fans now, as the show has finally gotten its new Mr. Bajaj, and it is none other than Telly Town's hottie, Karan Patel. Yes, Karan Patel has been finalised to step in KSG's shoes as Mr. Bajaj.

A report in the Times of India revealed that the production team of Ekta Kapoor's show has zeroed down Karan Patel to replace KSG and play Mr. Bajaj. The talented actor spoke to TOI about playing Mr. Bajaj, replacing KSG, and comparisons that will be made once he enters the show. Karan said that Mr. Bajaj is an iconic character, and it has been in people's minds for many years now. So, it is an honour for him to get the opportunity to take the baton ahead from where and Karan Singh Grover left, and add his own nuances and essence to the character.

The handsome hunk mentioned that he intends to make Mr. Bajaj as iconic and loved as his character Mr. Raman Bhalla from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein had become within six years. Talking about comparisons that may be drawn with the previous two actors, Karan had a clear take on it. He said that he is not afraid and does not fear any comparisons, as they are bound to happen. He reiterated that he has his own approach, style, and understanding when he performs a character onscreen. He feels that fear creeps in when one expects failures. However, as an actor and entertainer, Karan has always followed his instinct. He focuses is on how well he can perform his part. Karan revealed that as an artist, he does not prepare for the role, he does things spontaneously as it is his forte. Karan shared that he will do the same with his new character, i.e. Mr. Bajaj.

Meanwhile, Karan Singh Grover's decision to bid adieu to the show was not only the COVID-19 scare. A source revealed to Pinkvilla that KSG was not happy with the way Mr. Bajaj's character was been portrayed on the show. He felt the character was unnecessarily been shown as grey and lacked depth. Moreover, his role was being treated like a supporting character that had already upset him.

Well, now that Karan Patel has been finalised to play Mr. Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay we can't wait to see his look on the show. The show also stars Erica Fernades (Prerna) and Parth Samthaan (Anurag) as the leads. Are you excited about Karan Patel entering the show as Mr. Bajaj? Let us know in the comment section below.

