Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Karan Patel or Gaurav Chopra or Sharad Kelkar; Who fits the bill as new Mr Bajaj? VOTE

With Karan Singh Grover not being keen to return as Mr Bajaj on Kasautii Zindagii Kay as the shoots resume, the hunt of the new Mr Bajaj has already begun. Names of many actors like Karan Patel, Gaurav Chopra and Sharad Kelkar are coming up to play the iconic character.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay fans have been eagerly waiting for new episodes to cheer them after the COVID-19 lockdown is slowly being uplifted in a phased manner. The permissions to resumes shoots have been given by the Maharashtra Government, with, of course, several strict guidelines to be followed. However, before the viewers could enjoy some fresh episodes, KZK fans have received a small shock, as one of the team's finest actors may bid good bye to the show. Well, by now you might have guessed who we're talking about. Yes, it's Karan Singh Grover aka Mr. Bajaj.

Karan who made a huge comeback on TV with Kasautii Zindagii Kay may quit the show after the shoots resume. Yes, as heartbreaking as it may sound, we at Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that KSG is 'not keen' to get back to shoots as the COVID-19 scare still lingers around. Thus, the handsome hunk who charmed everyone as Mr. Bajaj may not return to his role. However, the team is still in talks with the TV hottie and is trying to convince him to not bid adieu to the show mid-way as viewers have appreciated and loved him in Mr. Bajaj's shoes. But, there's no confirmation as yet.

However, alongside the hunt of new Mr. Bajaj by the production team has also begun. Yes, KZK makers have already started looking for actors who can get into Karan's shoes to play Mr. Bajaj onscreen. Not one or two, names of several actors have come up, who may replace KSG on the show, and try to wow the viewers as Mr. Bajaj in Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan's show.

The first name to do rounds is that of Gaurav Chopra. Yes, the actor who won hearts opposite Surbhi Chandna in Sanjivani. When Pinkvilla, contaced Gaurav to know about the same, he said, 'I am discussing it with them but right now, nothing is finalised. It Will be wrong to say anything, yet!' Yes, he confirmed that he has been apporached, but it is too early to say anything now.

Later, we learnt that not Gaurav but there are high chances that Sharad Kelkar may replace Karan as Mr. Bajaj on KZK. Yes, the Tanaji: The Unsung Warrior has also received a call to play the iconic character. A source told Pinkvilla, 'Sharad received a call for the role and currently, the discussions are going on. Nothing has been locked so far and even Kelkar is mulling over the same. Things will be locked by this weekend and till then, the makers are weighing their options.'

Apart from these two, , who was last seen playing Raman Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is also in the race of becoming the new Mr. Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Many media reports say that Karan is also in talks to play the character. However, nothing has been finalised yet.

Well, only time will tell, who will ultimately become Mr. Bajaj and come between Anurag and Prerna's love story. However, with so many names popping up. Who do you want to see as the new Mr. Bajaj - Karan Patel or Gaurav Chopra or Sharad Kelkar? Which actor do you think fits the bill to justify the character? Or do you want Karan Singh Grover to not leave the show and continue playing Mr. Bajaj? Let us know in the comment section below.

