Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Karan Patel's FIRST LOOK as Mr Bajaj is OUT; The actor is all set to take on the role

The wait is finally over, as Karan Patel's first look as Mr. Bajaj from Kasautii Zindagii Kay has finally been revealed, and it surely increase your curioisity to watch him take on Karan Singh Gorver's character in the show soon. Take a look.

It's time for all Kasautii Zindagii Kay and fans to rejoice as the moment that they have been waiting for has finally arrived. Ever since Karan Patel got finalised as the 'new Mr. Bajaj', fans have been eagerly waiting to see him in the iconic look. And now, Karan Patel has after a long wait, donned Mr. Bajaj's look, and it will definitely leave you swooning. Yes, Karan as Mr. Bajaj as graced the sets of Erica Fernandes (Prerna) and Parth Samathaan (Anurag) starrer.

Karan Patel's first look as the new Mr. Bajaj in KZK has created a storm on the internet and viewers cannot wait to see his entry on the show now. In the pictures, Karan is seen donning a red suit and looks dapper in Mr. Bajaj's avatar. He can also be seen sporting the famous salt-and-pepper look. The intensity in his eyes, and his head-held-high posture, will surely give you chills. Well, with this look, it can be said that the handsome hunk is all set to take on the role. He is all prepped up to take Mr. Bajaj's iconic character a top-notch higher with his amazing acting chops and power-packed performance.

Take a look at Karan Patel as Mr. Bajaj:

The talented actor is all set to begin shooting with the Kasautii Zindagii Kay team today. Fans are waiting for more pictures from Karan's first-day shoot at KZK with Erica and Parth. Karan was last seen playing doting husband and a caring father Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The show concluded last year in December after running for six successful years.

Mr. Bajaj's character was played by Karan Singh Grover previously. However, the actor decided to bid adieu to the show as he did not want to risk his health by shooting amid the COVID-19 crisis. Moreover, KSG was not happy with the way his role was developed on the show.

Well, now Karan Patel has finally stepped into KSG's shoes as the new Mr. Bajaj. Now it would be interesting to see how he takes on the baton and brings news twists in AnuPre's life. What are your thoughts on Karan Patel's look as Mr. Bajaj? Are you excited to see him on the show and new episodes of KZK? Let us know in the comment section below.

