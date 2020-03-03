Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Karan Singh Grover aka Mr Bajaj's return to the show receives warm response from fans

Karan Singh Grover has finally made his comeback as Mr. Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. His return to the show has received a warm response from fans and well-wishers.

The handsome hunk Karan Singh Grover is back again as Mr. Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay much to the rejoice of his die-hard fans. For those of you who are still unversed with the latest series of events in the show, let me tell you that Mr. Bajaj is back with a bang and in a completely new avatar. Anurag has shown his true colors as he pushes Prerna off a bridge thereby trying to kill her. However, she is saved from drowning.

And to everyone’s surprise, the one who saves her is Mr. Bajaj himself. As we speak of this, Karan Singh Grover’s comeback to the show has left his fans elated. Some of them have even taken to Twitter and expressed their happiness on the same. Many viewers of the show were left disappointed when Karan suddenly made an exit from the show following the mysterious death of his character. But now, he is back again and this time, he is here to stay for sure!

Meanwhile, check out some of the tweets below:

Talking about Kasautii Zindagii Kay, the upcoming episodes will reveal the reasons behind Anurag betraying Prerna and joining hands with the evil Komolika. As for Mr. Bajaj, he has already revealed to Prerna how he survived the plane crash which was planned by one of his competitors. He further states that he had been keeping a tab on Prerna and Anurag too. Now that Prerna is devastated after being betrayed by Anurag, it is yet to be seen how she will eventually seek revenge.

