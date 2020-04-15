Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Karan Singh Grover aka Mr Bajaj's son to enter Anurag and Prerna's life?

Gossip mills are abuzz that Mr Bajaj's son is all set to be introduced in Kasautii Zindagii Kay post the Coronavirus lockdown. Read deets inside.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been on success streak ever since the show kick-started. Erica Fernandes as Prerna and Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu made their own space in audiences' hearts. Fans have affectionately named them 'AnuPre' and their chemistry is being loved by all. Whether they fight or share some mushy moments, they are loved unconditionally. We know that the world has come to a standstill amid the Coronavirus lockdown, fans are missing new episodes of the romantic saga. Now, we've come across some interesting piece of news that will only make you yearn for the show to air new episodes.

Gossip mills are abuzz that Ekta Kapoor's show will soon see a new entry. Yes, a newcomer is all set to make a grand entry in the show. According to a leading entertainment portal, Karan Singh Grover aka Mr.Bajaj’s son will be introduced in the upcoming track of the show. Yes, you read that right! The news report revealed that the makers of the show have already auditioned some actors for the role. However, owing to the COVID-19 lockdown situations, things have come to a halt. So, when the lockdown will end, the viewers will get to see more drama in Anurag and Prerna's life as Mr.Bajaj’s son will make a grand entry. However, no confirmations have been made yet.

For the unversed, the show recently took an 8-year leap. It so happened that Anurag tried to kill Prerna by pushing her off a cliff, and Mr. Bajaj entered her life again. After all the betrayal, Prerna is seeking revenge from Anurag for breaking her trust and avenging her dead daughter's life. Well, the show has only gotten better after the leap as it witnessed an increase in TRP ratings. It would be interesting to see what happens if Mr. Bajaj's son makes an entry. Are you excited to watch these new twists and turns in the show? Let us know in the comment section below.

