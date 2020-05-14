Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kaun Banega Crorepati & other TV shows to resume shoot if FWICE guidelines are followed

It looks like the good news we have all been waiting for is here as reports have it that Television shows might be resuming with their shoots soon. However, FWICE guidelines must be adhered to. Read on to know.

The entertainment industry and many others have come to a standstill due to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak, which has, in turn, lead to a nationwide lockdown. However, it looks like television shows might resume shooting sometime in June end, however, there are regulations laid down by FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employee) that must be adhered to, strictly. The shows that have got a heads up for beginning their shoots are Kaun Banega Crorepati, Ekta Kapoor's daily soaps, and Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai.

FWICE president BN Tiwari, during his conservation with India Today, has listed down a set of proposed guidelines, and here's what they look like:

- Every set must have an inspector who will keep a check on people wearing/not wearing masks. Until everyone gets used to it, the inspector will be there. Both sanitizers and masks will be provided.

- New rules suggest that producers will have to manage with 50 percent of the unit and producers will also have to confirm that the other half is working in shifts so that no one is jobless.

- Anyone above 50 years has to stay at home for the three months given they are more prone to the virus.

- In case a worker dies due to COVID 19, the channel and the producer have to pay a compensation of Rs. 50 lakh to the worker's family and medical expenses must be taken care of.

- A minimum compensation of Rs. 50 lakh has been laid out by the FWICE so as to boost the morale of the workers.

- An ambulance should always be there on the sets in case of an emergency.

Apart from these things, the report also stated that there will be a virtual meeting between the producers, FWICE and CINTAA in order to solidify and add any other new measures so as to ensure a safe working space for both, actors and the workers.

Credits :India Today

