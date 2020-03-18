Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Kunal Thakur is all praises for co star Parth Samthaan; Says 'He is an inspiration'

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Here's what new entrant Kunal Thakur aka Kaushik of Kasautii Zindagii Kay has to say about co-star Parth Samthaan. Read on.

Ekta Kapoor's romantic drama Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been garnering eyeballs ever since it started its journey on TV. While fans love Anurag and Prerna's chemistry, there has been a major and unexpected change in the story-line off late. The show took an 8-year-leap and the plot noticed major shifts. While Karan Singh Grover (Mr. Bajaj) returned to the show, we also saw some new entries, one of whom is Kunal Thakur. The actor plays the role of Kaushik Anurag’s (Parth Samthaan) nephew.

The audience is loving Anurag and Kaushik's fun banter on-screen, and have also appreciated Kunal's acting chops. When asked about his bonding and working experience with co-star Parth, Kunal stated, 'Parth is a brilliant co-star and actor. He has a massive fan following. People are liking us together on-screen and I'm receiving congratulatory messages from many. Parth is an inspiration to look up to. I also wish to reach his scale one day. It is been a couple of weeks since I have entered the show so our off-screen bonding is building up.' Well, with this we must say, Kunal is all praises for his handsome co-star, and he has all the reasons to be.

Talking about the response that he is getting from viewers, Kunal said, 'I am extremely elated to see how the audience has accepted me as Kaushik, I am a new entrant but the response is overwhelming. Kasauti is a daily show so there is a lot of room for improvement for me.'

