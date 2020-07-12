Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Mr Bajaj to create a 'rift' in Anurag & Prerna's life; Will AnuPre survive it? See Pic

The new episodes of Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan starrer Kasautii Zindagii Kay is all set to go on air from tomorrow (July 13, 2020). Karan Patel aka new Mr. Bajaj will now bring some new twists in Anurag and Prerna's life. Take a look at KZK's new poster.

Just a some more hours to go, and Kasautii Zindagii Kay are going to beam in happiness. Well, the new episodes of Erica Fernandes (Prerna) and Parth Samthaan (Anurag) starrer is all set to go on-air from tomorrow, July 13 (2020). After a long break of three months, Anurag and Prerna's story is going to move forward and fans cannot keep calm. Ardent viewers of the show are yearning to know what new twists and turns will take place in AnuPre's life now.

The curiousity of Kasautii Zindagii Kay fans is more, because for the first time will be seen playing the role of Mr. Bajaj. Yes, Karan Patel will be seen as the new Mr. Bajaj after Karan Singh Grover's exit. While many are intriguied to see how the Yeh Hain Mohabattein actor gets into the shoes of KSG, others are eagerly waiting to know if Anurag and Prerna will reunite. And it looks like the makers have dropped in some hint regarding the upcoming storyline of KZK through its latest poster, and it will leave you amazed.

In the new poster of KZK, makers have revealed that Mr. Bajaj aka Mr. Rishabh Bajaj, is all prepped up to create a new 'rift'in Anurag and Prerna's life. Yes, you read that right! The poster reads, 'AnuPre ki zindagi me aane wala hai toofan,' and it the picture, we can see Karan Patel (Mr. Bajaj) smirking, while Anurag and Prerna look tensed. Well, we must say, the new poster of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is quite thrilling and it is only making fans more curious to know how will the new plot entertian them.

Take a look at Kasautii Zindagii Kay's new poster here:

Meanwhile, the promo of the show (which released a few days ago) dropped a major hint that a little girl will play cupid in Anurag and Prerna's life. Well, it would be interesting to see what Kasautii Zindagii Kay has to offer the viewers this time, and how it will keep fans hooked to the screens. You can watch new episodes of Kasautii Zindagii Kay from 8pm tomorrow. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to watch Kasautii Zindagii Kay's fresh episodes? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×