Kasautii Zindagii Kay: OG 'Komolika' Urvashi Dholakia reveals BTS moments from the sets that will crack you up

Urvashi Dholalika, the original Komolika from Kasautii Zindagii Kay, recently spilled the beans about some 'hilarious unscripted' moments from the sets of the show, and it will leave you in splits.

Urvashi Dholalika, the original Komolika from Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is still considered to be one of the most iconic and loved vamps on Indian Television. From her trademark bindi to the background to her antics, the actress is still remembered as Komolika by many small screen viewers. While in the reboot version, Aamna Sharif has taken over Komolika's role, but the impact Urvashi made with her acting prowess is unparalleled. Recently, the talented actress took down her memory lane as she shared some 'hilarious unscripted moments' from the sets of the show, that any KZK fan certainly cannot miss.

The actress recently shared a funny BTS moment from the KZK sets, that left the cast and crew in splits back then. It was so unusual and funny that even today Urvashi remembers it in detail and everyone she thinks about it she cannot control her laughter. Well, Komolika was known to be a smart and manipulative character. Reminiscing the hilarious memorable moment, Urvashi shared that there was a scene where Amar Upadhyay (Advocate Mahesh Bajaj aka Mr. Bajaj's brother) and she were in the office. She had to sign a cheque of a few hundred crores after which they were supposed to celebrate by popping a champagne bottle. They had two bottles of champagne on the set, so she had to get things done 'perfectly' in only two takes.

ALSO READ: When Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes joined Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shraddha Arya for a goofy PIC & left fans excited

However, while the sequence was quite simple, shooting it was not. Urvashi had to face certain difficulties, which ultimately turned out to extremely hilarious and everyone on sets burst into laughter. Sharing the same, Uravshi said, 'The first hindrance of the scene was that I had no clue how to pop a champagne bottle back then. However, the directors were adamant that my character (Komolika) had to do it and not Amar’s.The second hindrance was that nobody on set knew how many zeroes are there in those many hundred of crores.'

While the cheque issue was dealt with in a technical manner, their concern was left with the champagne bottle. Revealing how that scene turned out, Urvashi shared, 'In the first shot, I popped the bottle way too soon and the first bottle went to waste. Then, I had one last take to get it right, but I got so nervous that I had already popped the bottle and the champagne was all over Amar’s face and suit, he was drenched in it!'

However, being a thorough professional Amar continued with the shot, and Urvashi was flabbergasted. She calls this scene hilarious and unforgettable. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: THIS show will be replacing Parth Samthaan & Erica Fernandes' Kasautii Zindagii Kay; Details inside

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×