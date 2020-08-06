  1. Home
Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Parth Samthaan resumes shoot after recovering from COVID 19; Fans say 'Hero is back'

Parth Samthaan aka Anurag Basu is made a grand comeback on the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay as he resumed shoots for after recovering from the novel Coronvirus. Here's how the actor's fans welcomed him again.
16249 reads Mumbai
Parth Samthaan donned the character of Anurag Basu yet again yesterday (August 5, 2020) after a gap of almost 25 days. The actor reached the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay to resume shooting after recovering from the novel Coronavirus. Parth's return to KZK after several days sent out happy waves all around. Not only Parth's fans but ardent viewers of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, who had been missing Anurag's presence, were also elated to know that Parth has finally resumed shooting. 

The first pictures of Parth's grand comeback on KZK spread like wildfire on social media. Fans couldn't keep calm about the actor's return after such a long wait. Parth was seen decked up in a light blue printed shirt with a blue waistcoat. He shot for shot scenes with his Shubhaavi Choksey (his mother - Mohini)  and Pooja Banerjee (his sister - Nivedita). In one of the pictures, Parth is seen talking on the phone with someone and looks quite serious, while the two actresses stand by his side. 

The handsome hunk's comeback on Kasautii Zindagii Kay grabbed a lot of eyeballs and fans couldn't contain their excitement. They showered him with love and praises as they expressed their happiness of seeing him in action once again. Many said that their 'hero is back' and some also called him the 'soul' of the show. 

Take a look at fans reaction on Parth's return: 

Parth had tested negative for COVID-19 just a few days ago. After being in self-isolation for almost 17 days, he had headed to Pune to stay with his family. Parth had suffered panic attacks during quarantine and thus decided to be with his family for some days. What are your thoughts on Parth's return? Are you excited to watch upcoming episodes of Kasautii Zindagii Kay? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Credits :Twitter

