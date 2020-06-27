  1. Home
Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Parth Samthaan resumes shoot after three months; his dapper look will leave you excited

Parth Samthaan returns to the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay after a three-month break due to lockdown. Check out his pictures.
8905 reads Mumbai Updated: June 27, 2020 02:07 pm
Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Parth Samthaan resumes shoot after three months; his dapper look will leave you excited
Among other shows, the cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay too has resumed shoot with Unlock 1.0 in progress. The first actor to report on sets is none other than Parth Samthaan who plays the role of Anurag on the show. In the first pics from sets, we see Parth in his makeup room with his makeup person in a PPE kit costume. He is also seen wearing a striped pantsuit on what can be seen as a construction site sequence. Parth has duly worn a mask as part of the rules and regulations. 

Parth Samthaan was in Hyderabad before he returned to Mumbai and was in quarantine. The actor will be joined by Erica Fernandes soon and Karan Patel will join the cast as the new Mr Bajaj next week. The team is surely geared up for the new normal. Erica was perhaps one of the first to reveal that she was very anxious and "not too keen" about resuming shoot but later after an elaborate talk with the producer and team, Fernandes was convinced. 

Karan Patel will be replacing Karan Singh Grover as Bajaj. Grover was apparently not ready to resume during COVID times and if sources are to be believed, he was not happy with his role either. Patel, in a chat with BT, revealed that he is not afraid of comparisons and is looking forward to play Mr Bajaj. 

Kasautii Zindagii Kay airs at 8 PM on Star Plus.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

