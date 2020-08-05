Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Parth Samthaan resumes shoot for the show on sets; FIRST pic OUT

Parth Samthaan has finally resumed shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay after many days. He was tested COVID 19 positive a month back.

Parth Samthaan, who was in home quarantine for the entire last month after testing COVID 19 positive, has resumed shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay on sets. The actor's first pic from the set recently went viral on the internet wherein he is seen looking handsome in a checkered waistcoat and white shirt with pants. The actor is all smiling on sets and looks like fans will finally see some Anurag scenes on the show.

Parth tested COVID 19 negative a couple of days back and later even travelled to Pune to spend some quality time with his family. He shared a beautiful picture of his mom, calling her 'his life'. The actor also faced a lot of allegations after the society members claimed that he flouted BMC rules, but Parth in a tweet conveyed that he followed all rules. "Yes I have tested negative and I was home quarantined for 17 days which technically is more than 14 .. and last night I had a panic attack so were you willing to take me to the doc?? And now m on my to Pune to spend some much needed time with my family .." he said.

Earlier, after testing positive, Parth had informed fans of the same and asked people close to him to get tested in case they came in contact with him.

