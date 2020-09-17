Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Parth Samthaan to shoot his last scene tomorrow; Check out his pics from the sets
Kasautii Zindagii Kay will be airing its last episode on October 3. The show starring Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes received lots of love but with falling TRPs remaining a major concern, the channel decided to pull the plug off the show. Karan Patel, who recently joined the show as Bajaj, has shot his last today along with Erica Fernandes and many other co-stars. Parth Samthaan, however, will be shooting his last scene tomorrow, as per sources.
It was a few months back that we reported that Parth had put down his papers as he wanted to concentrate on his upcoming projects and health. He will soon begin shooting for his web show and is already in talks for a film. Meanwhile, the fans of the show are definitely looking forward to see their favourite stars in many other projects.
Anonymous 21 minutes ago
Will miss Parth a lot