Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Parth Samthaan to shoot his last scene tomorrow; Check out his pics from the sets

Parth Samthaan will be shooting his last for Kasautii Zindagii Kay tomorrow. Read Sahil Anand's post from his last day on set today.
29544 reads Mumbai Updated: September 17, 2020 07:27 pm
Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Parth Samthaan to shoot his last scene tomorrow; Check out his pics from the sets Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Parth Samthaan to shoot his last scene tomorrow; Check out his pics from the sets
Kasautii Zindagii Kay will be airing its last episode on October 3. The show starring Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes received lots of love but with falling TRPs remaining a major concern, the channel decided to pull the plug off the show. Karan Patel, who recently joined the show as Bajaj, has shot his last today along with Erica Fernandes and many other co-stars. Parth Samthaan, however, will be shooting his last scene tomorrow, as per sources. 

Sahil Anand, who played the role of Anupam on the show, shared a few pictures from the set from the last day and it will surely make you miss them already. He wrote, "Not sure when we'll have an opportunity to come together for another project and have mad fun on the set! But yes, off-screen madness has just begun!! And of course big thank you to all my fans who gave me and my on-screen character, Anupam so much love and affection! Can't wait to treat you guys with more great characters, but of course, Anupam will always hold a special place in my heart!"
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Erica Fernandes, Karan Patel to WRAP UP shoot today; Here's how AnuPre's story will END

It was a few months back that we reported that Parth had put down his papers as he wanted to concentrate on his upcoming projects and health. He will soon begin shooting for his web show and is already in talks for a film. Meanwhile, the fans of the show are definitely looking forward to see their favourite stars in many other projects. 

