Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Parull Chaudhry calls the show legendary; Says 'to be a part of it is like a dream'

Parull Chaudhry has been recently roped in by Ekta Kapoor to play a pivotal role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She now shares her experience of being a part of the show.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay will be witnessing the entry of yet another multi-talented actress, Parull Chaudhry. She has already showcased her acting prowess in many other popular shows, the latest being Divya Drishti. Now that she is a part of the Erica Fernandes- Parth Samthaan starrer, the actress pours her heart out about the same. She says that it is a matter of great joy to work with Ekta Kapoor. Parull further expresses her excitement of being a part of the ‘legendary’ show.

The actress also admits about religiously watching the first Kasautii Zindagii Kay (2001). She then states that to be a part of the show is almost like a dream. For the unversed, Parull Chaudhry will be portraying the role of Anurag Basu’s elder sister in the show who has just got back from Canada and is proud of being an Indian. Moreover, she also reveals that her character happens to be a positive one who loves her brother.

Check out this post shared by Paras Chaudhry below:

The actress adds that her character’s look in the show is going to be an Indo-Western one. She also reveals that the outfits meant for her have already been stitched. Talking about Parull Chaudhry, she has previously appeared in many other shows like Piya Albela, Tere Mere Sapne, Ek Tha Raja Ek Ti Rani, etc. The interesting part here is that apart from being a talented actress, Parull is also an integral part of the fashion industry and has been a part of numerous shows with leading choreographers and designers.

