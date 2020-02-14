Kasautii Zindagii Kay Preview, February 14, 2020: Prerna's mom announces her engagement with Viraj

In the upcoming episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Komolika and Prerna will lock horns again and the latter's mom will announce her engagement with Viraj. Here's what will happen.

Ekta Kapoor's popular drama Kasauti Zindagi Kay featuring Parth Samthaan (Anurag Basu) and Erica Fernandes (Prerna) in the lead roles has been dishing out some really interesting episodes. In the previous episode, Prerna managed to save Anurag from danger with her intelligence. Anurag who was stuck inside a car with failed breaks, was saved as Prerna came to his rescue. With the friction of her own car, she tried to stop Anruag's car and asked him to jump off it immediately. While Anurag was sacred recalling his previous accident, he did follow Prerna's instructions.

At this very point, Komolika arrived at the spot, and got jealous on seeing Prerna and Anurag's trust on each other. She also called Viraj to tell about Anurag's life being saved. She influenced her to shower shower Prerna with love and concern so that Anurag steps back. Meanwhile, Anurag took Prerna to the hospital. He started thinking about his connection with Prerna, and wonders how one person can risk their life for another. Now, in the tonight's episode the drama is only going to intensify.

In the promo, Komolika and Prerna will be seen locking horns again. A jealous Komolika warns Prerna to be in her limits. However, Prerna does not bow down to her and give her a befitting reply. On the other hand, Veena and Prerna's family is seen going towards the hospital to meet her. Veena says that if Prerna is fit and fine, then she will have to get engaged with Viraj in Anurag's presence. Veena's announcement of Prerna's engagement leaves everyone shocked.

Meanwhile Prena is seen threatening Komolika that her time is up. She warns her to start packing her bags, as very soon she will not only have to leave her and Anurag's life, but also the Basu mansion. Upon seeing Prerna's confidence, Komokila is left stunned. It would be interesting to see what happens next? Will Prerna exchange wedding rings with Viraj on her mom's demand? Will Anurag confess his feelings? Stay hooked to know more.

