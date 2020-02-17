Kasautii Zindagii Kay Preview, February 17, 2020: Prerna makes a SHOCKING revelation about her engagement

In the upcoming episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Prerna will make a shocking revelation about her engagement to Viraj. Here's what will happen.

Kasauti Zindagi Kay featuring Parth Samthaan (Anurag Basu) and Erica Fernandes (Prerna) in the lead roles has been running high on drama. The makers are keeping #Anupre fans hooked to the screens with interesting twists and turns in the lives of the central characters. In the previous episode, we saw how Prerna and Anurag saved their lives by keeping faith in each other. Prerna was admitted to the hospital owing to her injuries. Here, Komolika, Viraj and Prerna's parents come to meet her. In a strange move, Viraj hugs Anurag, and reveals to Prerna that he has been crying ever since he got to know about their tragedy. Viraj's act leaves Anurag surprised and he suspects him.

On the other hand, Komolika gets into a war of words with Prerna again. She asks Prerna to get engaged to Viraj and leave her and Anurag. And if she doesn't do so, it is going to be bad for her life. To which Prerna replies that even though she tried killing her, she was unsuccessful as it is Anurag's love that will keep her safe and alive. Now, in tonight's episode, the drama is going to intensify as Komolika is going to make a big revelation about her engagement to Viraj.

She will reveal that she is still wearing the ring Anurag had given her. Her hand is not really hurt, but she faked it so that she doesn't have to wear Viraj's ring during their engagement. This leaves Komolika furious and she cannot digest the fact that AnuPre are still very much in love with each other. She goes to Viraj and tells him that it is difficult to get them apart, as they are totally and completely involved with each other. Even though they are separated, they have not fallen apart.

It would be interesting to see what happens next. Will Prerna and Anurag get back together? Or will Komolika create another rift between them? Only time will tell. Until then, stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more such spicy updates.

