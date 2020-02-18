Kasautii Zindagii Kay Preview, February 18, 2020: Anurag doubts about Viraj; Komolika's truth will be out

Kasautii Zindagii Kay Spoiler: In the upcoming episode, Anurag will doubt about Viraj's character. Not only this the mechanic who failed the breaks of the car will be arrested. Here's all you can expect.

Ekta Kapoor's romantic drama Kasauti Zindagi Kay featuring Parth Samthaan (Anurag Basu) and Erica Fernandes (Prerna) has been dishing out some nail-biting episodes off late. But, before we tell you what's going happen in tonight's episode, if you're a KZK fan there's a good news for you. Well, now your favourite show is going to air six days a week, i.e, Monday to Saturday. Yes, from 29th February, the show will be available six days in a week. Aren't you super excited about this? Without ado, let's dig into the what's going to happen today on the show.

In the upcoming episode of KZK, Anurag will be seen doubting Viraj's character. He will say that he witnessed something absurd today and that made him think that he is not fit for Prerna. He claimed that Viraj is not the person he portrays to be. Upon listening all this, Anupam advises Anurag to break their wedding as it will be make him and Prerna happy. Anurag is left in a dilemma. On the other hand, Viraj is seen telling his mom that he wants to get married to Prerna in the next two days.

Later, Anurag is seen on a call with Prerna, wherein Shekhar comes and reveals that the mechanic who had failed the breaks of the car has been put behind the bars. The police interrogates him and he finally reveals the name of the culprit. Here, Prerna rejoices as she feels Sonalika's truth will finally come out in the open. Prerna says that she has hidden her identity for a longer time, but she will no longer be able to do it.

Well, it would be interesting to see what happens next. Will Komolika's truth be revealed? How will Anurag react to all this new mess? Will Prerna really tie the knot with Viraj? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

