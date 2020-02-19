Kasautii Zindagii Kay Preview, February 19, 2020: Viraj to marry Prerna; Anurag finds a mysterious briefcase

Anurag to find out the truth about Viraj in the upcoming episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay after the latter decides to marry her. Meanwhile, Sonalika will demand Prerna to leave the house as she doesn't wish her to stay under the same roof.

Ekta Kapoor's romantic drama Kasautii Zindagii Kay featuring Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu and Erica Fernandes as Prerna has been dishing out some nail-biting episodes off late. The last episode saw Anurag's ambiguity about Viraj going stronger. He feels that Viraj is not fit for Prerna and he is not the person he is claiming to be. Viraj insists on marrying Prerna while Shekhar reveals that the mechanic who had failed the breaks of Prerna's car has been put behind the bars. The imprisoned mechanic spills out the name of the wrongdoer and Prerna rejoices thinking Sonalika's truth will be out soon.

The last episode got us hooked and we can't wait to watch the new developments on the show. Today's episode will show a heated argument between Sonalika and others where she asks them to choose between her and Prerna and says that she would leave the house if Prerna stays under the same roof. She further maligns Prerna, calling her pregnancy fake. Meanwhile, Anurag's suspicion about Viraj grows further. He investigates Viraj's bedroom and finds a mysterious briefcase under his bed. Viraj gets a call from his house help who informs him about Anurag's arrival.

Prerna finds out that Sonalika has been giving Anurag some medicines that are not good for him. She resolves to save Anurag yet again. She had earlier saved Anurag from the clutches of death when he accidentally sat in the car in which Sonalika had gotten the brakes failed to inflict harm upon Prerna and kill her.

Will Prerna marry Viraj? Will everyone learn the truth about Viraj? Watch the full episode tonight to find out!

