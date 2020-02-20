Kasautii Zindagii Kay Preview, February 20, 2020: Anurag learns Viraj's truth; Latter holds Prerna at gunpoint

Kasautii Zindagii Kay Spoiler: In the upcoming episode, Anurag will learn about Viraj's ugly truth and the story will take an unexpected turn.

Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes starrer romantic drama Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is rolling out some intriguing episodes off late. The storyline is taking some unexpected twists and turns which are keeping us glued to our screens. In the latest episode, we saw that Prerna's family wants her to tie the knot with Viraj as soon as possible. Viraj is also eager to make Prerna his wife. However, Anurag is suspicious of Viraj and thinks that he is hiding something from all.

In tonight's episode, you're going to be left shocked, as Prerna's life is going to be in danger. Well, Anurag will learn about Viraj's ugly truth. He will find Viraj's ID cards in his room that prove that he is a fraudster. He will warn Viraj about it and tell that he is going to expose his reality in front of everyone, but first, he will reveal his true identity before Prerna. On the other hand, Prerna goes to mee Viraj at his mansion, where she gets a call from Anurag to enter the house. However, as she tries to step out, Viraj and his bodyguards hold her captive. In a shocking twist, Viraj points a gun a Prerna leaving her completely stunned. Yes, you read that right! Viraj will hold Prerna at gunpoint.

Now, it would be interesting to see how Anurag saves her ladylove Prerna from Viraj's clutches. Will Prerna be able to escape Viraj's trap? Or will she have to lose her life? What will be Anurag's next move? Who is Viraj and why is he doing all this? It will all be revealed in the upcoming episodes of Ekta Kapoor's popular romantic drama, Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Until then, stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more such spicy updates.

