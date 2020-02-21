Kasautii Zindagii Kay Preview, February 21, 2020: Viraj holds Prerna and Anurag captive in his house

Kasautii Zindagii Kay Spoiler: In the upcoming episode, Viraj will play a dirty plan as he will lock Prerna and Anurag in his house. Here's what will happen.

Featuring Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu and Erica Fernandes as Prerna Sharma in the lead roles, Ekta Kapoor's popular drama Kasauti Zindagii Kay, is rolling out some nail-biting episodes off late. With interesting twists and turns, the makers are keeping the audiences on the edge of their seats. In the previous episodes, we saw how Anurag discovered Viraj's truth as he got hold of his fake identities in the room. Though he understood that he is a fraudster, he failed to fathom what is Viraj's real aim to hide behind a mask.

This isn't it. Anurag also exposed Viraj's deeds in front of Sharma's, leaving all of them utterly shocked. Elsewhere, Komolika decided to help Viraj by tricking Prerna into marrying him. Now, in tonight's episode, Anurag will try to reveal Prerna's truth before Prerna and warn her against his evil plans. After several attempts, he finally gets in contact with Prerna and alerts her to not go inside Viraj's house as it is a trap. However, it gets too late, and Viraj holds Prerna at gunpoint.

Later, Anurag also reaches the spot, only to witness bloodshed all over. As soon as, Anurag steps in the house, he notices a trail of blood, and gets shocked. But, if you're wondering Anurag will save his Prerna, there's another twist. Viraj's goons confine Anurag and hold him captive inside the house.

Now, that Anurag and Prerna both are locked inside Viraj's house, it would be interesting to what happens next. How will things unfold in AnuPre's life after Viraj's ugly plans? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

