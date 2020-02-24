Kasautii Zindagii Kay Preview, February 24, 2020: Viraj shoots Prerna and she falls into Anurag's arms

Kasautii Zindagii Kay Spoiler: In the upcoming episode, Anurag will be left shocked and devastated as Viraj will shoot Prerna. Here's what will happen.

Kasauti Zindagi Kay starring Parth Samthaan (Anurag Basu) and Erica Fernandes (Prerna Sharma) has been rolling out some nail-biting episodes off late. With Viraj's truth finally coming out in the open, Ekta Kapoor's drama has taken another high. In the latest episode, we saw how Viraj holds Anurag and Prerna captive in his home, as he threatens to take their lives if they don't obey his demands. While Viraj is adamant to get hitched with Prerna, Anurag is trying his best to stop his evil plans.

Now, in tonight's episode, the drama is going to get intense as Prerna will bow down in front of Viraj. She agrees to marry him. Yes, Viraj will take Prerna to a temple, where he will force her to tie the knot with him. Since Anurag is still captive with Viraj, Prerna will give a nod to the marriage, and in return ask Viraj to spare Anurag's life. However, in a surprising move, Anurag will free himself from the goons. He will rush towards her ladylove to save her from Viraj.

This isn't it. The drama has just begun. Upon seeing Anurag there, Viraj will again take out his gun and point it towards Prerna, and this time he will shoot. All this happens, as Prerna pushes Viraj down the cliff, he shoots her. The bullet hits her and she falls unconscious in Anurag's arms. Anurag holds her and is left devastated.

It would be interesting to see what happens next? Will Prerna lose her life? Will Anurag be blamed for her death? Will AnuPre's love story come to an end? Is Viraj dead? Many questions are popping out, but only time will tell what happens next. Until then, stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more such updates.

