Kasautii Zindagii Kay Preview, February 25, 2020: Prerna, Anurag REUNITE on becoming parents; Komolika shocked

Kasautii Zindagii Kay Spoiler: In the upcoming episode, Prerna and Anurag will become proud parents of a baby. Here's what will happen.

Kasauti Zindagi Kay starring Parth Samthaan (Anurag Basu) and Erica Fernandes (Prerna Sharma) rolled out quite a shocking and disheartening episode for all #AnuPre fans as Viraj forcefully got married to Prerna. This wasn't it, he even shot Prerna and she fell unconscious in Anurag's arms. In the last episode, a devastated Anurag ran on the streets to admit his ladylove Prerna to a hospital and save her life. As Prerna was being treated by the doctors, Anurag recalled all his memories from the past.

Now, the upcoming episode is going to bring a wide smile on all #AnuPre fans, as the two will finally reunite after all the ups and downs in their lives. Yes, in tonight's episode, Prerna will give birth to her and Anurag's child, leading to their much-awaited reunion. Anurag will beam in happiness upon holding his first child and becoming a proud parent. As we told you before, his memory will come back and he will accept Prerna with open arms. He will bring Prerna and their child to their home, and announce that he has got his back his lost memory/ He will introduce everyone to his beloved wife, Mrs. Prerna Anurag Basu, leaving the girl blushing. Komolika, who was planning to destroy Prerna's life, will stand there all shocked and stunned.

It would be interesting to see what happens in AnuPre's life now. Will the child bring in new happiness for the couple? How will they welcome this new phase in their lives? What will Komolika do now? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

