Kasautii Zindagii Kay Preview, February 26, 2020: Anurag SLAPS Komolika and accepts Prerna as his wife

Kasautii Zindagii Kay Spoiler: In the upcoming episode, Komolika will plan an evil revenge against Anurag and Prerna as they expose her truth. Here's what will happen.

Ekta Kapoor's popular drama Kasauti Zindagii Kay starring Parth Samthaan (Anurag Basu) and Erica Fernandes (Prerna) has been rolling out some interesting episodes off late. Audiences who had been waiting for Anurag to get his memory back and Komolika's truth to be revealed, have a chance to rejoice now. Well, before we tell you what's going to happen in tonight's episode, let us take a quick look at the previous one. In last night's episode, Prerna delivered her and Anurag's first child (a baby girl), and Anurag got his long lost memory back. Not only this, but she also revealed Sonalika aka Komolika's truth, showing him some proofs. On the other hand, Komolika found Viraj's dead body and is left shattered.

Now that Anurag has learned Komolika's truth, today's episode is going to be full of fiery action and intense drama. As Sonalika tries to approach Anurag, he will give her a tight blow with his palm. Yes, Anurag will slap Komolika in front of the Basu family, leaving everyone shocked. While his mother confronts him of slapping his wife, Anurag will unveil the truth and tell that she is not Sonalika but Komolika. She had been hiding her real identity from all of us, but it is high time we get rid of her. Prerna also supports Anurag's statements and claims that she had gone through a surgery to get look changed.

Later to teach Komolika a lesson, Anurag will accept Prerna as his beloved wife and put vermilion (sindoor) on Prerna's forehead. This will leave Komolika fuming in anger as she will be unable to bear the insult. She will then decide to take revenge from them, and abduct #Anupre's, newborn baby. She will go into the hospital room and walk away with the baby, without anyone's knowledge.

It would be interesting to see what happens next. Will AnuPre get their little angel back? Will Komolika blackmail Prerna to get her baby back? What will Anurag do now? Only time will tell. Until then, stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more such spicy updates.

