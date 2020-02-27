Kasautii Zindagii Kay Preview, February 27, 2020: Anurag struggles to save Prerna's child's life

Kasautii Zindagii Kay Spoiler: In the upcoming episode, Anurag will try to find blood for Prerna's baby. Here's what will happen.

Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been one of the most loved shows on Indian television. The audiences have been in awe of Anurag and Prerna’s new-age love story, and have fondly named them 'AnuPre.' Starring Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes in the lead roles, the romantic drama has been dishing out some interesting twists and turns in the lives of the central characters, leaving everyone at the edge of their seats. In last night's episode, we saw how after Prerna's delivery, Komolika's truth got exposed.

As Anurag got his memory back, he broke open Komolika's truth and discarded her from his life. He pronounced Prerna as his wedded wife and accepted their baby with open arms. Post the big insult, Komolika tried to harm the lovebirds baby and tried to abduct it, but failed in her efforts. But, if you're thinking everything is going to run smoothly in AnuPre's life after becoming proud parents of a sweet baby girl, you're wrong. The little angel is suffering from pneumonia and needs to be treated immediately. For this, they will require blood, which is difficult to find. Like a doting father, Anurag takes the responsibility to find blood for the baby.

Now, in tonight's episode, while Anurag will be on a hunt to find suitable blood to save the child's life, as pneumonia at this tender age can be life-threatening. He runs here and there to arrange the blood and finally gets it also. But, destiny had another plan, as while running, Anurag topples on stone and falls. The blood packet falls and a car runs over it. Anurag gets worried as he cannot understand what to do next. On the other hand, Komolika attacks the baby and tries to kill her with a knife.

It would be interesting to see if Anurag will be able to save Prerna's child's life or not? What will Prerna do next to her baby out of the suffering? Will Komolika kill the baby before she gets cured? Only time will tell.

