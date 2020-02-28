Kasautii Zindagii Kay Preview, February 28, 2020: Anurag suspects Mr Bajaj of being Prerna's child's father

Kasautii Zindagii Kay Spoiler: In the upcoming episode, Anurag will doubt Prerna and Mr. Bajaj's relationship. Here's what will happen.

Kasauti Zindagii Kay featuring Parth Samthaan (Anurag Basu) and Erica Fernandes (Prerna Sharma) has been dishing out some interesting episodes. The makers are planning new twists to keep the audiences engaged, and are all set to roll out an unexpected turn in the forthcoming track. However, before we dig into that, let us take a quick look at what happened previously. In last night's episode, we saw how the nurse informs Prerna and Anurag about their little daughter suffering from pneumonia.

They're informed that she needs immediate treatment and requires blood for the same. While Anurag is ready to donate his blood, he is stopped as the blood doesn't match with the baby. The baby girl is carrying a rare blood group. Anurag then decides to manage blood from anywhere possible and rushes to do so. Eventually, he does find a bottle of blood suiting the baby but gets hit by a car and the blood gets spilled on the road, leaving him disappointed. He reaches hospital to apologize Prerna fro his failure but gets shocked as Prerna tells the blood has been already submitted.

Now, in tonight's episode, Anurag will be pondering over who might have donated the blood for the baby. He will go on a search and will quiz hospital authorities about the same. He asks a nurse about the man who donated his blood, to which she reveals that he did not mention his name, but was very emotional while doing so. He uttered some film dialogues, 'I'm here because I want to be here. I write the rules and follow them.' Upon listening to all this, Anurag gets shocked and recalls Mr. Bajaj. He then goes on to search the medical papers and finds out that Bajaj is here and he is the baby’s father. Yes, Anurag suspects Mr. Bajaj of being Prerna's child's real father.

It would be interesting to see what happens next. Will Mr. Bajaj return in Prerna's life? Will this lead to AnuPre's separation again? Will Anurag accept the baby after knowing the truth? What will happen next? Only time will tell. Until then, stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more such spicy updates.

