Kasautii Zindagii Kay Preview, March 11: Anurag and Prerna bump into each other

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kasautii Zindagii Kay Spoiler: In tonight's episode, Anurag and Prerna will finally meet each other after 8 long years. Here's what will happen.

Kasauti Zindagi Kay featuring Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Karan Singh Grover, and Aamna Sharif in the lead roles has been rolling out some very interesting episodes off late. In the latest episode, we saw how the pandal catches fire and everyone around starts panicking. While Kuki is worried about Prerna, Komolika and Nivedita start searching for Anurag. Kukki and Kaushik join hands to rescue Prerna and Anurag from the deadly flames. Both of them escape with some minor injuries. Though the separated lovers were under the safe roof, they did not come face-to-face. On the other hand, Nivedita vents out her frustration against Komolika.

However, looks like the drama has just begun as #AnuPre will finally bump into each other after 8 long years. Yes, you read that right! In tonight's episode, #AnuPre fans will have a get a chance to rejoice as they will finally come across each other and the drama will begin. Yes, Anurag and Prerna will collide into each other. It will so happen that the duo will run into each other as they are heading towards a business deal. Anurag and Prerna both will be dressed up as they go for an important deal, for which they have been preparing for a long time. As they meet unexpectedly, Anurag will turn, and Prerna will also stop in her way.

ALSOB READ: Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Parth Samthaan reveals he's working on Holi this year; Shares his photo from sets



Now, it would be interesting to see how this encounter turns up to be. How will they react upon seeing each other? What will Anurag do, when he learns that Prerna is not dead. What are your thoughts on the same? How do you think the drama will unfold now? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More