Kasautii Zindagii Kay Preview, March 12: Anurag is SHOCKED on seeing Prerna; Latter warns she will ruin him

Kasautii Zindagii Kay Spoiler: In tonight's episode, Anurag and Prerna will finally confront each other after 8 long years. Here's what will happen next.

AnuPre fans are going to rejoice as Anurag and Prerna are finally going to confront each other after 8 long years. Yes, you read that right! Ekta Kapoor's popular drama Kasautii Zindagii Kay is all set to dish out some interesting episodes. In the latest episode, we saw Prerna and Anurag are under one roof at an auction. While Anurag is all prepped up to crack the deal, Prerna wants to destroy his dream project. While Anurag is unaware of who the woman is, Prerna manages to get the property Anurag wanted.

Now, in tonight's episode, you'll get to see all that you have been yearning for since long. After the auction drama, Anurag and Prerna will ultimately have a face-off. Yes, the two separated lovers, will come face-to-face now. Unsurprisingly, it is not going to be a lovey-dovey meeting, but a shocking and startling one. Anurag will be shocked to learn the mystery woman is Prerna and duo will lock horns again. While Prerna asks Anurag if he is shocked and unhappy to see her here, Anurag replies saying 'How did you get saved and come back alive?' To which an angry Prerna gives back, 'To make your life a living hell.'

This doesn't stop here. Anurag reminds Prerna that he was the one to flush her out of his life. But, Prerna is also adamant that he will have to pay for his awful deeds and will cry tears of pain now. She warns to ruin his life and snatch away all that makes him happy. While she walks off, Anurag stands there all emotional.

The anger in Prerna's eyes and surprise on Anurag's face surely speak volumes of their sour relationship. It would be interesting to see how this love turned hate story unfolds further. Will Prerna now show her deadly, evil and revengeful side to avenge her dead daughter? Will Anurag reveal Komolika's truth in front of her? Are you excited to watch this unexpected #AnuPre reunion? Let us know in the comment section below.

