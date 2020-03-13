Kasautii Zindagii Kay Preview, March 13: Anurag feels defeated and hides Prerna's truth from Komolika

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kasautii Zindagii Kay Spoiler: In tonight's episode, Anurag will feel defeated, as Prerna will yearn for real revenge from him. Here's what will happen.

The latest episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay witnessed an intense drama as Anurag (Parth Samthaan) and Prerna (Erica Fernandes) came face-to-face after 8 long years. Yes, you read that right! #AnuPre confronted each other at a land auction, wherein Prerna ruined Anurag's dream. She snatched away the property that Anurag was eyeing on with a high bid and left him disappointed. While initially, Anurag did not know who the mystery girl is who just got his dreams shattered, he then finds out it is none other than Prerna and is left completely shocked.

As the two meet, a war of words starts between them. While Anurag asks Prerna as to how she is alive even after he pushed her to death, Prerna's revengeful mode and sarcasm get him all emotional. Now, in tonight's episode, while the two separated lovers are stuck in a lift, Anurag receives a call from Komolika. As she hears Anurag speaking in a timid voice, she asks if he is with someone special. However, to show Prerna that he is happy in his life, Anurag tells Komolika, 'I love you, baby. I will call you a little later.'

ALSO READ: Kasautii Zindagii Kay Preview, March 12: Anurag is SHOCKED on seeing Prerna; Latter warns she will ruin him



Later, when he reaches home and tells everyone about the loss of the deal, his mother (Mohini) asks, 'Who is the girl who defeated you in the auction.' However, he thinks that it wouldn't be right to take Prerna's name and so he hides her from Komolika. On the other hand, Kuki complains to the cops about Kaushik's behavior and they arrest him. Meanwhile, Anurag is still not able to fathom that Prerna beat him in the deal, and cracked it with her intelligence. Prerna, on the contrary, has turned her revenge mode on and is waiting for the moment when she actually avenges herself and her family.

It would be interesting to see what happens next after this dhamakedaar confrontation. Will Komolika learn that Prerna is alive? Will Prerna make new plans to take revenge from Anurag and Komolika? Will Anurag spill out the reality in front of Prerna? What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to see the actual drama unfold now? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan's birthday wish for her former co star Parth Samthaan is too cute to handle; See Pic

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More