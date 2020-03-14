Kasautii Zindagii Kay Preview, March 14: Anurag and Mr Bajaj get into a war of words over Prerna

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kasautii Zindagii Kay Spoiler: In tonight's episode, Anurag and Mr. Bajaj will confront each other after 8 long years. Here's what will happen.

Kasauti Zindagi Kay featuring Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Karan Singh Grover, and Aamna Sharif in the lead roles is all set to dish out some interesting episodes. The plot has taken a massive turn after an 8-year leap and ex-lovers Prerna and Anurag have finally confronted each other. The love story has now turned into a revenge drama with Prerna awaiting a chance to avenge herself and her dead daughter. Now, Anurag will also come face-to-face with his arch-rival Mr. Bajaj at a party.

In the upcoming episode, an angry Mohini says that Komolika has taken over the entire Basu family. She is now the holder of our business, shares, companies, house and even our lives. On the other hand, Anurag and Prerna get into a not-so-friendly banter. In a sarcastic tone, Anurag welcomes Prerna to the Basu mansion after her long gap. He says that we extend a warm welcome to everyone who meets us, even if he or she is our enemy. To which, Prerna gives an evil reply, 'I'm here only to witness how your ego and everything else is ruined.'

Later, Mr. Bajaj and Anurag confront each other and get into a heated argument. Bajaj tells Anurag that the times have changed now. He says, 'You are just a client for her (Prerna). She hates you.' While Anurag listens to him with emotions running through his body, he continues, 'She is not the same Prerna anymore. You have killed that woman years ago. She is not your Prerna, but she is my Prerna.' Anurag keeps mum and gives Bajaj an intense look.

It would be interesting to see what happens next now that the trio has met after so many years. Will the anger in Prerna against Anurag and Komilika make her do evil things? Will Anurag reveal Prerna the truth behind his doings? Will Komolika again plan to kill Prerna? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

