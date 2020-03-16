Kasautii Zindagii Kay Preview, March 16: Mohini BLAMES Prerna & Mr Bajaj for targeting Anurag and Basu family

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kasautii Zindagii Kay Spoiler: In tonight's episode, Prerna and Anurag's mother will get into a war of words. Here's what will happen.

Ekta Kapoor's love saga, Kasauti Zindagi Kay has turned into a revenge drama after the 8-year leap. The show features Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Karan Singh Grover, and Aamna Sharif in the lead roles. In the latest episode, Prerna entered the Basu mansion after so many years, leaving everyone completely shocked, as they were thinking that she is dead. While Anurag welcomes her, Komolika doubts Anurag for losing the land deal to Prerna intentionally to prove his love for her.

Now, in tonight's episode, things will get nastier as all the arch-rivals are under one roof. Prerna will enter into Anurag's room and will find a big portrait of him and Komolika. She will stand in front of their picture and vent out her anger. Prerna will say that she is here only to take revenge from him for betraying her. Later, as she leaves the room, Prerna will get into a heated war of words with Mohini, wherein the latter will blame her for their bad situation.

ALSO READ: Kasautii Zindagii Kay Preview, March 14: Anurag and Mr Bajaj get into a war of words over Prerna



In a fit of anger, Mohini will tell Prerna that she is very well aware of why Mr. Bajaj and she have again entered their lives after so many years. She will say, 'You (Prerna) and Mr. Bajaj want to target us (Basu family) and I know it!' On the other hand, Anurag and Mr. Bajaj will have a face-off, wherein Mr. Bajaj will tell Anurag that Prerna hates you and she is only planning revenge from you. All this while, Anurag will keep mum, but his expressions will show the pain he is going through.

It would be interesting to see what happens next? What will be Prerna's next step? Will she ever come to know about Anurag's truth? Will Komolika again plan to get Prerna out of Anurag and her life? How will the drama unfold? What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan, Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan’s goofy PHOTOS make us want to see them together on screen again



Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More