Kasautii Zindagii Kay Preview, March 16: Mr Bajaj warns Komolika to NOT trust Anurag; Prerna seeks revenge

Kasautii Zindagii Kay Spoiler: In tonight's episode, Mr. Bajaj will warn Komolika against Anurag. Here's what will happen.

Kasauti Zindagi Kay starring Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Karan Singh Grover, Aamna Sharif in the lead roles has taken a massive turn. While Anurag is living is unwillingly staying with Komilika, Prerna has joined hands with Mr. Bajaj to ruin Anurag for betraying her trust 8 years ago. In the latest episode, we saw how Komolika doubts that Anurag deliberately lost the auction to Prerna. Meanwhile, Prerna and Mr. Bajaj want to invest in Anurag’s mall and have come to the Basu’s party to discuss it. While Komolika deduces their plan, Anurag ends up dancing with Prerna at the party.

Now, in tonight's episode, Mr. Bajaj and Komolika will share some moves. But, this dance will turn into a heated verbal exchange. Mr. Bajaj will warn Komolika against Anurag and say that she should be careful in the future. He says that it may so happen that next time she (Komolika) will be at Anurag's target, as he pushes her down the bridge. However, Komolika hist back saying that he will never do such evil things with her.

On the other hand, Prerna visits Anurag and Komolika's room and finds a huge portrait of theirs. She vents out her anger saying, 'I'm here just to take revenge from you.' While doing so, Mohini (Anurag's mother) catches her red-handed. It would be interesting to see what happens next. Will Komilika doubt Anurag? What is Prerna's plan? Will #AnuPre reunite? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

