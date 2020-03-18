Kasautii Zindagii Kay Preview, March 18: Komolika plans to use brother Ronit against Prerna; Anurag is shocked

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kasautii Zindagii Kay Spoiler: In tonight's episode, Komolika will plan to ruin Prerna's life again. Here's what will happen.

Kasauti Zindagi Kay featuring Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Karan Singh Grover, Aamna Sharif in the lead roles has been dishing out some highly interesting episodes off late. While Prerna is on a revenge mission, the Basu family is stunned to see her alive. Komolika is furious to see Prerna again in the Basu mansion and doubts Anurag to lose the land deal willingly to Prerna. In the latest episode, we saw how the separated lovers went into flashbacks of their past. Yes, Anurag and Prerna recalled their time together as they look at each other.

On the other hand, Mr. Bajaj warns Komolika against Anurag and asks her to be careful of his motives. Later, Mohini is shocked to notice a drastic change in Prerna's personality. Now, Komolika will be ardent to seek revenge from Prerna. She will desire to do what could not be fulfilled 8 years ago, i.e. to take Prerna's life. Komolika feels that she will be Prerna's next target, so before she faces the wrath, she should get rid of Prerna.

In the upcoming episode, Nivedita will confront Komolika. She will ask Komolika that why is Prerna's return troubling her so much. She asks, 'Komolika are you afraid of Prerna's next move?' All this while Komolika gives a stern look. But, she hits back at Nivedita and orders that she will not go to the office from tomorrow, this leaves the latter shocked. Later, Komolika goes to Anurag and asks him for a favor. She says, 'I know you never believed in our love, but I do. And today, my brother Ronit will help us with that.'

Anurag does not understand what Komoilika is trying to say, and asks her for an explanation. She later reveals that Ronit will now defeat Prerna in this evil game and walks off from the bedroom. It would be interesting to see what happens next. What will Komolika do to ruin Prerna's life? What will Anurag do now? How will Prerna seek revenge? The drama is getting interesting by each passing day. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

