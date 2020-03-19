Kasautii Zindagii Kay Preview, March 19: Prerna declares Anurag as her first target for seeking revenge

Kasautii Zindagii Kay Spoiler: In tonight's episode, Prerna will decide her first target for revenge. Here's what will happen.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay has starring Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Karan Singh Grover, and Aamna Sharif in the lead roles, is all set to turn into a nail-biting revenge drama. Prerna will finally make her revenge plan in the upcoming track. While in the latest episode we saw how Komolika punished Nivedita for talking back and back answering her. She also angers Nivedita by hiring Ronit as her replacement in the company. Meanwhile, Prerna witnessed a shocking sight.

Now, in the upcoming episode, Prerna will flaunt her mettle and give an earful to everyone around. In a fit of anger and pride, she will tell her mother that she has earned everything on her own. From the London apartment to the KB group of industries, everything belongs to her. She has built everything on her own will sans anyone's support. On the other hand, Nivedita gets into a war of words with Prerna over a call. Yelling at her, Nivedita will taunt Prerna that she was under the wrong impression that she will capture over their business. She might have won the auction land deal, but having their business is not a piece of cake.

Nivedita then goes on to blame Prerna for losing her CEO post to Komolika's brother Ronit. After getting to know the truth in the change in the positions, Prerna will think that it is the right time to seek revenge. She will then declare that Anurag will be her first and foremost target into the game of avenging the betrayal. On the contrary, Anurag seems ready to bear all the hatred that Prerna gives her now.

It would be interesting to see how the drama unfolds further. What will be Prerna's plan? Will Komolika let Prerna harm Anurag? Will Prerna get to know about Anurag and Komolika's truth? Will Ronit defeat Prerna and take over her companies as Komolika desires? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

