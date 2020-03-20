Kasautii Zindagii Kay Preview, March 20: Prerna bumps into a little girl; Is she Anurag and her daughter?

Kasautii Zindagii Kay Spoiler: In tonight's episode, Prerna will meet a cute little school girl on her way to office. Here's what will happen.

Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Karan Singh Grover, Aamna Sharif starrer Kasauti Zindagi Kay has been churning out some highly intriguing episodes. Ever since the ex-lovers have met, the drama is getting intense with each passing day. In the latest episode, we saw how Prerna confronted her family with a proposition. She recounted the incidents of the past to them. Later, she resolved to take her revenge against her arch-rival Komolika. She vowed to ruin Anurag and Komolika's life, just like they did her's.

Now, in tonight's episode, Komolika and Anurag will get into a discussion over a business deal. She will advise Anurag to get a commercial land converted into a residential property. However, Anurag will not pay heed to her suggestions and claim that he can handle matters on his own. Anurag's back answering does not go well with Komolika, who warns him that if he fails to do the work properly, then he should be ready to bear the repercussions. She declares that it will directly affect his position and power in the company.

On the other hand, Prerna is thinking about seeking revenge from Anurag. Prerna says all your dreams will die like you killed my daughter. Later, while traveling to work, Prerna bumps into a cute little school girl. She spends some moments with the girl in her car. The girl goes to her guardian and tells her about Prerna. She says that she wishes to meet the lady soon as she is just like her. Anurag finds a balloon in his office and misses his cutie pie.

It would be interesting to witness how the drama unfolds further. Who is the little girl? Is she Anurag and Prerna's daughter? Does Anurag know about her kid? When will Prerna find out about Anurag and the girl's truth? If AnuPre's daughter is alive, will their differences sort out? Will they reunite? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.



