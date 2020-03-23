Kasautii Zindagii Kay Preview, March 23: Prerna feels attached to the little girl; Anurag misses his daughter

Kasautii Zindagii Kay Spoiler: In tonight's episode, Prerna will feel a unique connection with the little girl she bumped into. Here's what will happen.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay helmed by Ekta Kapoor is one of the most-loved shows on Indian Television. The show stars Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Karan Singh Grover, Aamna Sharif. We recently a huge 8-year leap on the show, after which the lives of the central character changed drastically. While Prerna has turned into a revengeful woman, Anurag is bound by Komolika's evil plans. Now, some major revelations and twists are going to take place, that traces back to #AnuPre's nasty past.

We already told you that Prerna is going to bump into a schoolgirl on her way to work. So, if you're wondering how will that happen and what will be Prerna's reaction to it, then we're here to give you the scoop. In tonight's episode, Prerna's car will stop at a point (probably a signal) and a balloon will come flying into her car. Following the balloon will be a little, and Prerna invites her inside the car. The girl will be awestruck to see the lavish car and tell Prerna a sweet story about the balloon.

The two will then start bonding and will have some sweet talk. The girl will also reveal that she has a shop just nearby, and is a balloon seller. While Prerna will wish to buy the balloon, the girl will give it to her out of love. Prerna accepts the gift, and the girl rushes back to her masi (aunt). Prerna stops her and asks her age, to which she replies, 'I'm 8 years old.'

This takes Prerna aback and she feels bad. She thinks if she had a daughter, she would also be of her age. Not only this, but Prerna will also feel a different connection and attachment with the little girl. As she reaches the office, she tells her driver to keep the balloon safe with him, but it flies and reaches Anurag. On seeing the balloon, Anurag recalls his daughter and misses her. He wishes to see her little Senha just once.

Now, it would be interesting to see, if Prerna and Anurag find out about their daughter. Is the little girl their daughter? Was it all Komolika's conspiracy to create a misunderstanding between #AnuPre and get them separated? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

