Kasautii Zindagii Kay Preview, March 24: Anurag helps Prerna to set up her dream project

Kasautii Zindagii Kay Preview, March 24: In tonight's episode, Komolika will be shocked to see Prerna's smart plan to ruin her and Anurag. Here's what will happen.

Star Plus' popular drama Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been churning out some really interesting episodes off late. The show stars Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Karan Singh Grover, Aamna Sharif in the lead roles. In the latest episode, we saw Prerna bumped into a cute little schoolgirl as she travels to work. While she is missing her daughter who she lost exactly 8 years ago, she feels a different sort of attachment with this girl. On the other hand, Komolika insults and belittles Nivedita, ordering her to prepare food. Prerna makes another strike and takes a smart business decision. She does so to harm the Basus' mission and ruin Anurag’s dream project.

Now, in the upcoming episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Anurag will approach a lawyer. While he sits in distress in front of the advocate, the latter will be seen giving him a piece of advice. The lawyer will tell Anurag that he has known Komolika and him for a long time now, and it is really difficult to control Komolika. He further adds that Komolika will get shocked and fume in anger, if she learns that ABP group of companies has got the permission to use part of their residential land for commercial use.

Anurag thanks his lawyer friend for permitting Prerna and fulfilling her dream. On the other hand, Komolika is seen reading a news article in a newspaper and is stunned. She understands Prerna's new plan is irritated by it. Komolika does feel a sense of defeat but thinks of the next step that she can take to ruin Prerna's life. Prerna is not aware of the fact that Anurag helped her in getting the deal done. Well, it would be interesting to see what happens next. Will Komolika learn that Anurag helped Prerna indirectly in getting the grant? What will Komolika plan? What is Prerna's next step going to be? Only time will tell.

Well, now you will have to wait a little longer to catch episodes of KZK, as the shooting has been halted due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The show is on a break and will kick-start entertaining its viewers again, once the COVID-19 situation is settled.

