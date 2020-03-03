Kasautii Zindagii Kay Preview, March 3: Prerna's baby dies in fire; Mr Bajaj saves her from committing suicide

Kasautii Zindagii Kay Spoiler: In the upcoming episode, Prerna's life is going to take an ugly turn. Here's what will happen.

Ekta Kapoor's popular show Kasauti Zindagi Kay starring Parth Samthaan (Anurag Basu) and Erica Fernandes (Prerna Sharma) has taken an unexpected turn. Anurag who seemed to love her beloved Prerna to know limits has shown his dark shade as he tried to kill Prerna. Yes, you read that right! Anurag pushed Prerna into a river and take her life. However, she was saved by none other than Mr. Bajaj (Karan Singh Grover). Mr. Bajaj rescued her and saved her from drowning. Not only this, but he also broke open Anurag's truth in front of her.

Mr. Bajaj told Prerna about Anurag's evil plans and how he manipulated her in signing the property papers in his name. These big revelations left Prerna utterly shattered and shocked. He also informed her that Komolika has sent her daughter to an orphanage, leaving her in a panicked situation. Now in tonight's episode, Prerna and Bajaj will rush towards the orphanage to get the little angel back but will receive another shock. As soon as they reach the spot, they will notice a huge fire and will not be able to understand what is happening.

Prerna then confides into a staff member there, and he reveals that a gas cylinder kept in the kitchen has burst, leading to a huge fire breakout. This isn't all. He also mentions that the newborn baby was admitted to the orphanage succumbed to death. Upon listening to this, Prerna is left traumatized. She loses her control and runs into the fire, shouting her daughter's name. Here, Mr. Bajaj comes to her rescue. Prerna tells him that she wishes to end her life as she cannot live without her daughter, Mr. Bajaj saves her from committing suicide. He tries to calm her down and says that she has to live for Kuki. He says that she deserves a better life and asks her to come with him to London as Kuki needs her.

It would be interesting to see what happens next? Will Prerna listen to Mr. Bajaj's advice? Is this a new beginning for Prerna and Mr. Bajaj? What will Anurag do when he comes to know that Prerna isn't dead yet. Many questions are popping out, but only time will tell how Prern's life will unfold now. Until then, stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more such updates.

