Kasautii Zindagii Kay Preview, March 4: Prerna reminds Mr Bajaj of their deal and wishes to go back to Kolkata

Kasautii Zindagii Kay Spoiler: Ekta Kapoor's show taken a huge leap of 8 years. Here's what happens in Anurag, Prerna, Mr. Bajaj and Komolika's life after the unexpected twist. Read on.

Star Plus' popular show, Kasauti Zindagi Kay has taken an unanticipated yet intriguing turn. The show stars Parth Samthaan (Anurag Basu), Erica Fernandes (Prerna Sharma), Karan Singh Grover (Mr. Bajaj) and Aamna Sharif (Komolika) in the lead roles. Ekta Kapoor and the makers have twisted the romantic drama in such a way that viewers are yearning for the drama to unfold further. While everyone was still trying to digest the fact that Anurag tried to kill her beloved Prerna, the show has now leaped. Yes, you heard that right! After the big and dark revelation, KZK has taken an 8-year leap, and the lives of the central characters have changed completely.

While Anurag is living a happy life with Komolika, Prerna has flown down to London with Mr. Bajaj and turned into a successful businesswoman. She is on a mission to take revenge from Anurag, who betrayed her trust and left her devastated. She wants to avenge her daughter's death from Komolika and Anurag. Prerna wins the best Business Award 2020 in London, Anurag bags the same in Kolkata and both party with their beloveds. Now, after a smooth run, there's again going to be a massive change in the plot.

ALSO READ: Kasautii Zindagii Kay Preview, March 3: Prerna's baby dies in fire; Mr Bajaj saves her from committing suicide



In tonight's episode, Prerna will remind Mr. Bajaj of their deal. As per their deal, if Prerna wins the award without Mr. Bajaj's contacts or influence, she can ask him to fulfill any wish. And now as per it, Prerna will reveal that she wants to now go back to Kolkata. She asks him to be on his words and let her do what she has been waiting for since long. Mr. Bajaj also agrees to it and says, 'You will get what you want.' On the other hand, Anurag who was dancing with Komolika in his success party dreams of Prerna. He feels that he is shaking a leg with Prerna.

Now, it would be interesting to see what happens next. Why does Prerna want to go back to Kolkata again? Will Mr. Bajaj let her do so? Is Anurag faking his relationship and love for Komolika? Is this all Komolika's evil plans? Only time will tell. Until then, stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more such spicy updates.

ALSO READ: Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Karan Singh Grover aka Mr Bajaj's return to the show receives warm response from fans

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More