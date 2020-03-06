Kasautii Zindagii Kay Preview, March 5: Prerna offers prayers to Goddess Durga; Will she confront Anurag?

Kasautii Zindagii Kay Spoiler: In tonight's episode, Prerna will visit a famous temple in Kolkata. Here's what will happen next.

Star Plus' popular drama Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been faring well on the TRP charts. The show stars Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu, Erica Fernandes as Prerna and Karan Singh Grover as Mr. Bajaj in the lead roles. The makers have suddenly given a shock to the viewers as #AnuPre's sweet love story has now converted into a hate story. With an 8-year leap, new twists, and turns, the show is running high on drama. In the latest episode, we saw that Anurag, Prerna, Komolika and Mr. Bajaj's life has changed. Not only this, but there have also been new additions to the cast adding more drama to the plot-line.

After Anurag's big betrayal, Prerna is now seeking revenge from him. Thus, to avenge her state and her daughter's death, Prerna has now come back to Kolkata from London. And as soon as she lands on the airport, a heap of memories bombards her and she feels the pain of being cheated by someone dear. Interestingly, while Prerna's flight lands in Kolkata, Anurag also visits the airport to receive his elder sister, . Much to everyone's surprise, their luggage gets mixed up, but the star-crossed lovers do not come face-to-face. Yes, there's a hit and miss situation and #AnuPre don't cross paths.

Now, in tonight's episode, Prerna will learn about a famous Mata pandal in Kolkata and will go ahead to seek blessings from Goddess Durga. In her fierce, bold and revengeful avatar, Prerna will offer prayers to the Goddess. It would be interesting to see what she asks for and now that she has finally arrived in Kolkata what will be her next plan. Will she once again be near her ex-lover and now enemy Anurag? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

