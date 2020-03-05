Kasautii Zindagii Kay Preview, March 5: Prerna plans to seek revenge from Anurag

Kasautii Zindagii Kay Spoiler: In tonight's episode, Prerna and Anurag will recall memories with each other. Here's what will happen.

Ekta Kapoor's iconic show, Kasauti Zindagi Kay has taken a huge leap of 8 years, making massive turns in the life of the central characters. Starring Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Karan Singh Grover and Aamna Sharif in the lead roles, there has been an unexpected turn of events in the romantic drama. While Anurag is now leading a life with Komolika in Kolkata, Prerna has moved to London with Mr. Bajaj. From a housewife, Prerna has now turned into a successful businesswoman.

In the latest episode, we got a glimpse of how everything has changed. After winning the Best Businesswoman of 2020 award, Prerna asks Mr. Bajaj to fulfill their deal and let her move back to Kolkata. While Mr. Bajaj was a little hesitant, he allowed Prerna to follow her heart and go ahead with her mission. She then flies off to her destination, recalling all her ugly memories. While she only knew how to love before, she now is someone who knows to play her cards well.

ALSO READ: Kasautii Zindagii Kay Preview, March 4: Prerna reminds Mr Bajaj of their deal and wishes to go back to Kolkata



Now, in tonight's episode, Prerna will plan to seek revenge from Anurag for betraying her trust and leaving her devastated. She will also avenge her newborn daughter's death. Prerna goes into deep thinking as she warns Anurag to be aware of her. She declares that #AnuPre's story that was left incomplete then, she will now finish it in her style. She plans to teach Anurag a lesson and give him a taste of his own medicine.

On the other hand, Anurag misses Prerna as he sees a couple tying the knot in a temple. He recalls his marriage with Prerna and their incomplete love story. It would be interesting to see what happens next. Will Prerna punish Anurag for his past deeds? When will they come face-to-face? What new twists this new hate story between #AnuPre will bring? Only time will tell. Until then, keep reading Pinkvilla for more such spicy updates.

ALSO READ: Kasautii Zindagii Kay Preview, March 3: Prerna's baby dies in fire; Mr Bajaj saves her from committing suicide



Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More