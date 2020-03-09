Kasautii Zindagii Kay Preview, March 9: Prerna REVEALS Anurag's truth to her mother Veena

Kasautii Zindagii Kay Spoiler: In tonight's episode, Prerna will meet her mother after 8 long years. Here's what will happen.

Ekta Kapoor's popular drama Kasauti Zindagi Kay featuring Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Karan Singh Grover, and Aamna Sharif has been rolling out some shocking and unusual twists off late. Ever since the day show took an 8-year-leap the lives of the principal characters have gone for a toss. A love story has now changed into a revenge story, which has received mix reactions from the viewers. In the latest episode, we saw how Prerna reaches Kolkata from London to relive her past. On the other hand, Komolika threatens Anurag with some proof from their past, which was related to Viraj's murder. Upon listening to all this, Anurag prays for a solution in front of the Goddess. Again, the ex-lovers, Prerna and Anurag were present at the same place, but still unaware of each other.

Now, in tonight's episode, Prerna will meet her mother Veena after so many years outside the temple. The mother-daughter duo will break down into tears seeing each other. They hugged and embraced each other like never before. In an emotional state, Veena will tell Prerna that she felt that Anurag had done something to her and that is why they couldn't find her all these years. In fact, the entire Basu family had lost hope in getting her (Prerna) back. Then, Prerna makes a big revelation about Anurag. She tells Veena, 'Yes you are right. Anurag had tried to kill me by pushing me down in the river. He still thinks that I am dead and won't ever come back.' Veena is taken aback by Prerna's shocking revelations about Anurag.

ALSO READ: TV Newsmakers of the Week: From Karan Singh Gorver's return to KZK to rumours of Beyhadh 2 going off air



It would be interesting to see what happens next. Will Prerna and Anurag come face-to-face with each other? If so, how will Prerna avenge herself? What will be Anurag's reaction to seeing Prerna fit and fine? What are your thoughts on the same? Are you enjoying the current track? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More