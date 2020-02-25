Kasautii Zindagii Kay PROMO: Anurag kills Prerna post her delivery; Highlights dark side of their love story

After Ekta Kapoor confirmed that Anurag will be killing Prerna on Kasautii Zindagii Kay, she unveiled an interesting promo giving a glimpse of this heartbreaking twist.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay, starring Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes in the lead, has been one of the most popular shows on Indian television. To note, this daily drama is the revamped version of the 2001 show of the same name and has been winning hearts since its first day given its new cast and storyline. While people have given a thumbs up to new age romance, it is reported that Kasautii Zindagii Kay is set to have a big twist as Anurag will be killing Prerna.

And now producer Ekta Kapoor has unveiled a new promo of the show giving details of this heartbreaking moment. In the promo, Anurag and Prerna will be seen enjoying some good moments with their baby. While Prerna called it the game of destiny which played a key role in reuniting them, she also confessed her feelings for Anurag. But much before one could enjoy this aww moment, Anurag ends up killing Prerna in a shocking turn of events. Although the reason behind Anurag’s sudden change of heart isn’t revealed, he certainly had some nasty plans going on in his mind.

Take a look at the new promo of Kasautii Zindagii Kay:

Interestingly, the reports of this big twist in the plotline first surfaced after Fatima Sana Shaikh, who is an ardent follower of the show, claimed to have dreamt about Anurag killing Prerna. Although she did delete her post on social media, it managed to leave the fans anxious.

In fact, Ekta also confirmed the news today and stated that the viewers will witness betrayal at it peak on the show next week. She also explained that the makers are planning on to explore the darker side of love in this new version of the family drama.

