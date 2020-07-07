Kasautii Zindagii Kay PROMO: Anurag, Prerna's life to take a turn; Will the little girl play cupid for AnuPre?

The new promo of Kasautii Zindagii Kay starring Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes has been finally dropped. It shows that Anurag and Prerna's life is going to take an interesting turn, as a fresh journey begins for them. Take a look.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay fans, there's a piece of good news for you all. The new promo of the show has finally been released. Yes, the wait is over, and the makers have given viewers a glimpse of what they can expect in the fresh episodes of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The Ekta Kapoor daily soap drama is all set to air its new episodes from July 13 (2020), and just a week before its much-awaited major comeback, KZK's promo is creating a storm on social media.

Just as we expect, Erica Fernandes as Prerna and Parth Samthaan as Anurag are back again to entice the audience with their scintillating chops. However, the promo hints at many changes that will take play in Anurag and Prerna's life in this fresh journey. It also shows that the little girl, who Anurag and Prerna previously crossed paths with, is going to play a major role in AnuPre's life. The promo takes us back into the memory lane of how Anurag and Prerna's 'happy' life was disturbed, and how Anurag's betrayal led to their separation. However, now there are chances that this little girl will bring the two back together again.

In the promo, the little girl (who may be Prerna's daughter) is seen asking a lady (her caretaker) if epic love stories of Heer-Ranjha, Laila-Majnu, and others are seen today also. To which the lady asks, 'How do you know of these love stories?' The girl replies, 'Maybe I heard it when I was in my mother's tummy!' Then, we're seen Prerna bumping into the girl while she is feeling cold. Prerna very loving offers the girl her famous red dupatta, but it flies and reaches Anurag. Anurag then gives the girl his coat to help her keep warm.

The little girl then says, 'Thank you to you also.' Anurag is surprised to know that someone else also helped her before. The girl then points at Prerna, who is standing a little far from then. And in a big moment, Anurag and Prerna cross paths, their eyes meet! Will the little girl, be able to bring Anurag and Prerna back together? Will she play the cupid in AnuPre's life? Well, only time will tell.

Take a look at Kasautii Zindagii Kay's latest promo here:

Meanwhile, aka the new Mr. Bajaj will begin shooting for the show today. Well, the promo looks promising and gives us glimpses of the twists we can now expect in AnuPre's life, and many mysteries will be solved. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you curious to know how AnuPre's life takes a turn now? Let us know in the comment section below.

