Kasautii Zindagii Kay PROMO: Anurag, Prerna's story to have a happy ending; Will Komolika bow down to AnuPre?

In the upcoming track of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Komolika to play her 'final' tactic as Anurag and Prerna will 'finally' reunite for a happy ending. Take a look at KZK's latest promo here.

When Kasautii Zindagii Kay began its journey in 2018, with Parth Samthaan (Anurag) and Erica Fernandes (Prerna) playing the leads, the expectations of viewers was quite high. While audiences had apprehensions regarding the young duo playing such 'iconic' roles, but they captured everyone's heart slowly and steadily. Fans started connecting to AnuPre's love story and adored the jodi's chemistry onscreen.

With only a few days left for the show to complete two years, it is heartbreaking for fans to know that Kasautii Zindagii Kay will go off-air in the first week of October. With KZK coming to an end, the makers are planning for a 'grand and memorable' ending. Ever since the leap took place in the story, Anurag and Prerna's fans are waiting with bated breath to see them back together. They are yearning for AnuPre's reunion and looks like that is going to happen soon.

ALSO READ: When Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes left fans soaked in romance with their dance in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Recently, a new promo of the daily soap was released by the makers, which reflects Anurag and Prerna's story from love to hate, which at the end will have a 'happy ending.' Yes, KZK's new promo takes us through AnuPre's roller-coaster life journey, wherein the duo finally solves their misunderstandings and bury their differences as they get back together. In the upcoming track, Anurag and Prerna will 'finally' reunite, and love will blossom between them. We can also see the duo walking hand-in-hand in the promo

However, their reunion is not going to be as simple, as Komolika will play her 'final' tactic to destroy and separate the Anurag and Prerna. In the promo, it is seen Komolika approaches Prerna with a hidden knife.

ALSO READ: Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Aamna Sharif talks about 'permanent bond' with Parth Samthaan & team before show's end

Will viewers get to see the much-awaited reunion of Anurag and Prerna as the show ends? Will there be a happy ending for AnuPre? Will Komolika kill Prerna? Or is she eyeing to harm Samidha aka Sneha? A lot of questions, but the answers will be known as Kasautii Zindagii Kay bids a hearty goodbye to fans. So, are you ready to see Anurag and Prerna in their last 'Kasautii?' What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Take a look at Kasautii Zindagii Kay's new promo here:

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×