Kasautii Zindagii Kay PROMO: Anurag’s hand gets smeared in blood; Shocking twists to unfold

Ekta Kapoor's romantic drama, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, kick-started as one of the top shows in the Telly world. With Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Aamna Sharif playing pivotal roles, the show has been leaving fan's interest piqued with its innumerable unexpected twists and turns. From Prerna and Anurag's entry to Komolika's re-entry, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audiences glued to their screens. Speaking of the current track, the lovebirds 'AnuPre' have been separated, all thanks to Komolika's evil plans. This isn't it.

Despite Prerna being pregnant and still in love with Anurag, her family is pushing her to tie the knot with Viraj. However, Viraj isn't the man he claims to be. He is wearing a mask to hide his real identity and has nasty ideas against Prerna and Anurag. On the other hand, Komolika is also adamant to ruin Prerna and her out of Anurag's life. After she failed attempt at killing Prerna, she has turned more iniquitous and wants to separate Prerna and Anurag at any cost. In tonight's episode, Anurag will learn about Viraj's truth, but before he warns Prerna about it, she will fall in Viraj's trap. Viraj will hold her captive at gunpoint.

But, if you're thinking that is too much to digest. Well, the makers have planned more drama in AnuPre's life. A new promo of the show got dropped a few hours ago, wherein Anurag’s hands are seen smeared in blood. The background score goes, 'Khoon se likhi kismat ki nayi Kasautii.' Looks like the show is going to take a small leap, and the story is going to take an unanticipated and enthralling turn.

Take a look at the enthrilling promo here:

Well, we must say that the promo is quite gripping and thought-provoking. It is leaving us with so many questions, the answers to which we are intrigued to know. Will Anurag kill Prerna instead of Viraj? Will Prerna lose her and her unborn child's life due to Komolika and Viraj's ugly plans? What are your thoughts on the new promo? Are you excited about the upcoming track? Let us know in the comment section below.

