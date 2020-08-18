  1. Home
  2. tv

Kasautii Zindagii Kay PROMO: Anurag supports an emotional Prerna; Fans root for AnuPre's reunion

In a new promo of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Prerna is seen crying inconsolably and Anurag gives her emotional support. The KZK promo has touched the hearts of AnuPre's fans, and they are hoping to see the duo back together. Take a look.
28559 reads Mumbai
Kasautii Zindagii Kay PROMO: Anurag supports an emotional Prerna; Fans root for AnuPre's reunionKasautii Zindagii Kay PROMO: Anurag supports an emotional Prerna; Fans root for AnuPre's reunion

Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been making headlines for quite some time now. Now, the upcoming episode of the show is going to leave AnuPre fans emotional, making them yearn for the duo's reunion. The makers of KZK, have released a new promo of the show, wherein Anurag (Parth Samthaan) is seen giving support to an emotionally vulnerable Prerna (Erica Fernandes). Prerna who has been planning revenge against Anurag and plotting to destroy him will have a major meltdown in front of him, bringing them closer to each other.  

It will so happen, Prerna will be sitting alone in a room as Anurag enters, and she will start crying inconsolably. With eyes filled with tears, Prerna will question Anurag of his past doings, and ask him why he did not think about their love and relationship before betraying her. Upon seeing Prerna all emotional, Anurag will try to console her. He sits beside her and embraces her warmly. Amidst all this, Komolika (Aamna Shariff) walks into the room and witnesses Anurag and Prerna's closeness. 

ALSO READ: Erica Fernandes RUBBISHES rumours of quitting Kasautii Zindagii Kay; Says 'I'm still a part of the show'

The promo has not only left AnuPre fans emotional, but they are also hoping for the duo's reunion. After all the revenge drama, fans are yearning to see Anurag and Prerna sort out all their differences, and come back together. Many have also lauded Parth and Erica's chemistry, claiming that nobody can ever match their onscreen bond. Since news of Parth Samthaan quitting Kasautii Zindagii Kay to concentrate on health and other projects, many fans are also wishing for a proper closure to Anurag and Prerna's story before Parth takes his leave. 

Take a look at fans reaction on Kasautii Zindagii Kay's new promo: 

It would be interesting to see Komolika's reaction after AnuPre's brewing closeness. Will the tension between Anurag and Prerna end? Will they find out the truth about the little girl? What are your thoughts on the same? Did you like the new promo of KZK? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Barun Sobti, Vivek Dahiya being considered to play Anurag after Parth Samthaan's exit?

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer
Karishma Tanna on her first audition ever, her first pay cheque, retakes | My First Shot
Parth Samthaan QUITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Plans to enter the big screen soon?
MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput’s ICONIC moments
Michele Morrone’s journey from a gardener to a star: They rejected me because I was too good looking
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SSR’s sister Priyanka’s viral video to Rhea’s statement against Ankita Lokhande
From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Watch this video to find out which celebs wanted to join the Army
Hina Khan on Naagin 5, comparisons with West, debate on lobbying, star kids getting opportunities
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea’s take on CBI probe to Shweta Singh Kirti’s request

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement