Kasautii Zindagii Kay PROMO: Anurag supports an emotional Prerna; Fans root for AnuPre's reunion

In a new promo of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Prerna is seen crying inconsolably and Anurag gives her emotional support. The KZK promo has touched the hearts of AnuPre's fans, and they are hoping to see the duo back together. Take a look.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been making headlines for quite some time now. Now, the upcoming episode of the show is going to leave AnuPre fans emotional, making them yearn for the duo's reunion. The makers of KZK, have released a new promo of the show, wherein Anurag (Parth Samthaan) is seen giving support to an emotionally vulnerable Prerna (Erica Fernandes). Prerna who has been planning revenge against Anurag and plotting to destroy him will have a major meltdown in front of him, bringing them closer to each other.

It will so happen, Prerna will be sitting alone in a room as Anurag enters, and she will start crying inconsolably. With eyes filled with tears, Prerna will question Anurag of his past doings, and ask him why he did not think about their love and relationship before betraying her. Upon seeing Prerna all emotional, Anurag will try to console her. He sits beside her and embraces her warmly. Amidst all this, Komolika (Aamna Shariff) walks into the room and witnesses Anurag and Prerna's closeness.

The promo has not only left AnuPre fans emotional, but they are also hoping for the duo's reunion. After all the revenge drama, fans are yearning to see Anurag and Prerna sort out all their differences, and come back together. Many have also lauded Parth and Erica's chemistry, claiming that nobody can ever match their onscreen bond. Since news of Parth Samthaan quitting Kasautii Zindagii Kay to concentrate on health and other projects, many fans are also wishing for a proper closure to Anurag and Prerna's story before Parth takes his leave.

Take a look at fans reaction on Kasautii Zindagii Kay's new promo:

and yes I really want to see #anupre reunion with Sneha , #nivipam reunion hopefully , Anupam's entry, #anupre-#nivipam exposing KL-Mohini and defeating them for their love, their rights in upcoming epis of #kasautiizindagiikay....Dont disappoint us makers! — Miss Internet Gyani Baba (@ArshiyaLatheef) August 18, 2020

I can conquer heights without you but I know my depth is in your arms only....sukoon to my eyes mere #anupre #KasautiiZindagiiKay https://t.co/sRUtVihhay — Silver Shadow (@Jaspree54427066) August 18, 2020

new promo of #kasautiizindagiikay featuring #anupre in eo's arms will make u emotional..My beautiful fav couple Parth-Erica as #anupre are gonna deliver an emotional intense performance once again..Hope this is not gonna be fake! Hoping for closure of this track.... — Miss Internet Gyani Baba (@ArshiyaLatheef) August 18, 2020

@StarPlus @ektarkapoor @BTL_Balaji @MuktaDhond nobody nobody can be #Anuragbasu .. the sheer brilliance in the episode #ParthSamthaan rocks in any emotion. How I wish he continuous his journey in #KasautiiZindagiiKay #anupre can never be replaced — Tanya (@Tanyakil) August 18, 2020

It would be interesting to see Komolika's reaction after AnuPre's brewing closeness. Will the tension between Anurag and Prerna end? Will they find out the truth about the little girl? What are your thoughts on the same? Did you like the new promo of KZK? Let us know in the comment section below.

