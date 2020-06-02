Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Erica Fernandes makes a comeback on social media; Calls her break a refreshing change

Erica Fernandes, who was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, went on a two week social media detox lately and is glad to have taken this break.

We all have been stuck in our house for over two months now courtesy the COVID 19 outbreak and social media and digital platforms have been our knight in the shining armour. However, Erica Fernandes, who has been an avid social media user, decided to take a break and go on a social media detox lately during this lockdown. It was a two week break from the social media and the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress has now made a comeback on Instagram as she shared a beautiful picture of herself.

The picture features Erica flaunting her flawless smile as she posed with her hands on her ears. Dressed in a grey coloured crop top with red print and denims, the diva was dishing out positivity in every sense. In the caption, the Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actress asserted taking a break from social media and keeping her phone at bay was one of the best decisions she took during the lockdown. “Good afternoon. Was away from Social media and my phone for a while now. Was the best time to do this and was the best thing to do. It is really a refreshing change. Now m back,” Erica wrote.

Take a look at Erica Fernandes post on social media detox:

Talking about the work front, Erica was last seen playing the lead role in the much talked about reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay opposite Parth Samthaan. The show went on to garner a lot of popularity among the audience and has been raking in decent TRP as well. Besides, the stunning actress is also enjoying the re-run of her show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi with Shaheer Sheikh.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×