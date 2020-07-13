  1. Home
Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Karan Patel, Aamna Sharif and Shubhaavi Choksey test negative for COVID 19

Kasautii Zindagii Kay team had undergone the COVID 19 test after Parth Samthaan was tested positive for the deadly virus.
Ever since Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan has been tested positive for COVID 19, there has been a sense of anxiety among the fans. After all, he had resumed shooting for the family drama, which also features Karan Patel, Erica Fernandez, Aamna Sharif and other in key roles. While Parth has been in self quarantine post COVID 19 diagnosis, the team of Kasautii Zindagii Kay was said to be undergoing the test for the same. And as per the recent update, Karan, Aamna and Shubhaavi Choksey has been rested negative.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor’s publicist had issued a statement informing that Karan’s swab test has come out to be negative. “Karan Patel’s swab test has come out negative and alls good. He requests all to stay safe and get their tests done even if mild symptoms. Better to be safe than sorry,” read the statement. To note, Karan will be seen playing the role of Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Besides, Aamna, who plays the role of Komolika, and Shubhaavi, who happens to be Parth’s onscreen mother, are also safe from the highly contagious virus.

Meanwhile, Pooja Banerjee aka Nivedita Basu has also undergone the COVID 19 test and her reports will be coming tomorrow. Meanwhile, the actress had also revealed that Parth’s health is fine now. She told Pinkvilla, “I did speak to him. He is fine and at home.”

Pooja also stated that she is quite scared at the moment. “It did scare me a little. But, yesterday as an actress, everyone looks upto us. So I had to be strong and give the courage they needed,” she added.

Anonymous 60 minutes ago

What about Erica? Pls update about her too!!

